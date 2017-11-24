Congratulations Kumuls and Marum

I congratulate Michael Marum and his coaching staff for preparing a very competitive team which took part in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

We made it to the quarter finals but unfortunately lost to England.

It was a game which I believe the players should have performed better in.

The consistency of forwards going forward wasn’t there.

Maybe there weren’t enough forwards in the team.

We should have had three big boys on the bench to match England up front and share the workload going forward.

Elementary mistakes some of the players made must be put on notice.

Unsafe carrying of the ball in front of our tryline resulted in two dropped balls and ensuing tries.

This is basic stuff which I believe Marum must have emphasised on.

The game is now history.

We have to work harder to perform better next time.

I thank David Mead for the leadership he provided for our team during the three home games in Port Moresby.

The suicide tackle he made during the quarter-final game in Melbourne was for a country he loves and treasures,

He put his NRL career on the line.

Thank you Mead.

Congratulations and well done to all the players who represented PNG during this 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

Paul Komboi

Port Moresby

