Congratulations on making U17 team

CONGRATS to Harrison Kamake and the PNG Under 17 boys’ soccer team for making it into the semifinals of the OFC U17 Tahiti 2017 championships last weekend, beating the home side 2-1.

It was a historic first for our boys at the OFC regional level and all commendation to the team for a job well done. It isn’t over till the final whistle so maintain the fighting spirit and you can make it into the final.

We wish you all the best of luck in your semi finals match.

PN

Waigani

Like this: Like Loading...