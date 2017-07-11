Congratulations people of Hela

AS a son of Kagua/Erave, I would to congratulate the people of Hela, especially Tari/Pori electorate for having confidence and giving another term to the young brilliant MP, James Marape.

Tari/Erave was usually called

“Last Papua” and now even we share boundaries with Hela and Southern Highlands, we still remain “Last Papua”. Our cultures and customs are common in many areas.

Our resources rich land is owned by Hela and Southern Highlands people and only sons of these two provinces are entitled and share to the rest of the nation.

Thanks and waiting results for Hela Regional and counts for Southern Highlands to commence.

Mark Talipa

Lae

