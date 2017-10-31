Congratulations PNG Kumuls

CONGRATULATIONS to Michael Marum, David Mead and the Kumuls for an excellent game against Wales.

You made PNG proud

Having watched both the PNG v Wales game and the Italy v Ireland game in Cairns, I think Ireland pose a greater threat to the Kumuls’ intentions to reach the finals than Wales or USA.

The Irish looked stronger, faster and more passionate in their approach.

They were intense in aggression than the Welshmen against Kumuls

I still believe that we can still beat them if we give more time to James Segeyaro, Kurt Baptiste, Luke Page and Wellington Albert on the field.

Let others rest for the game against USA.

Kumuls Fan

NCD

