Congratulations Professor Albert Mellam

I WISH to congratulate the former Vice- Chancellor of University of PNG Professor Albert Mellam on his new appointment as the Executive Director of the Papua New Guinea Chamber of Mines and Petroleum.

A truly humbled person in nature with a great wealth of experience and exposure to government and private organisations and with his academic affiliations to internationally recognised universities as a career academic, he brings the right recipe into the organisation for prosperity.

He deserves far better recognition in the future and wishing him the best in his new role.

Thymz Kotapu

Like this: Like Loading...