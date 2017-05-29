Congratulations Sabuin on your post

ON behalf of the landowners

and the people of Gogol Naru Timber Project areas, we congratulate Tunoi Sabuin on his appointment as the new PNG Forest Authority (PNFFA) chief executive officer.

Sabuin’s comments on working closely with landowners in improving their interest as resource owners’ is most welcoming.

It is time, PNGFA give more attention and emphasis to the owners of land and resources, over the years in most cases, were left out in real tangible and lasting development benefits.

I would like to draw their attention to the plight and outstanding issues concerning the a project, formally operated by Japanese based Jant Limited since 1971, the first and only biggest wood chip processing facility in the Southern Hemisphere at that time.

Operations stopped late 2011, due to ignorance, neglect, abuse etc and have pursued matters at various levels since.

The outstanding issues our landowners have been pursuing are:

Jant Limited and the Government to take responsibility of wrongs committed over 40 years of operations. (Only known by few concerned as being “The First Throw Away People of Papua New Guinea)”;

release of outstanding project timber levy belonging to the landowners and other beneficiaries; and,

Revival of Gogol Forest Plantation Project or alternate, while considering underlying issues. Essau Wareh

Gogol Naru People – Madang

