Congratulations, but still too many parties

Everyone is born to be a leader to himself, family, community and the society.

Some leaders are nominated to represent us in the community and the district level.

I would like congratulate those who have put their hands up to represent us as the national leader.

They will speak for us in the parliament to bring development to our society and the nation.

I would also like to acknowledge and thank the political parties who have played a major role budgeting and disseminating services to the nation since the independence.

I pondered and question myself why so many integrated political parties evolved with multiple policies?

Some of the policies are not different but similar to each other.

Since the independence, some of the parties fulfilled their goals and objective but the services delivered are not substantive and does not last for decade.

I think those who are responsible should minimise the influx of

political parties by carefully scrutinising, comparing, assessing and reviewing the existing party policies in order to come up with few parties.

I appeal to the registrar of the political party to minimise the evolvement of political parties in the next national election.

Let us contribute together to minimise the influx of political parties for the benefit and the common good of our country.

Ambane Dekene Fidelis

CA2 @ DWU

