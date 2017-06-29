Congregation asks Pope’s representitve to remember them in prayers

By PERO SIMINJI

THE congregation of a Catholic parish in Port Moresby has requested the Pope’s representative to remember them in his prayers.

Morata parish chairman Elias Bare said on behalf of the congregation that they were so grateful that Archbishop Kurian Mathew Vayalunkal, the Apostolic Nuncio to PNG and Solomon Islands, visited them last Sunday.

“Your presence here is one of the moments we will remember for a long time as we had a special day to celebrate as well,” said Bare.

The special day celebrated last week was for 24 faithful youth parishioners who Vayalunkal conferred the sacrament of confirmation to in order for them to become true Christians of the church and promote God’s work.

Bare also, on behalf of the congregation and the youths, presented a two bilums to Vayalunkal

“The congregation all came together to make you feel welcome with a gift and with the gift we will always think about you in our prayers and also don’t forget us in your daily prayers,” Bare told Vayalunkal.

The archbishop thanked the Morata parishoners for making the mass so beautiful and meaningful. He also promised to pray for them and wished them well in their daily lives.

