Congregation, students told to live right with God

FIRST-year students at the Nazarene College of Nursing at Kudjip, Jiwaka, and the local church congregation were urged to live right with God.

Chaplain Rev Philip Nolye encouraged the Christians to walk and live right with God and do away with sin.

Nolye said that Noah in the Old Testament lived right with God and became God’s true friend at a time when the world sinned against God.

“Noah was clean in God’s eyes so when God destroyed sinners, Noah and his family were saved,” Nolye said.

“Today, we live in a similar time to that of Noah’s era. God’s anger is about to explode. We must be like Noah and build our own ship in life to be saved.”

He emphasised that “we must live right with God, receive His voice clear and be saved from His wrath”.

Nolye said corruption, wantokism (nepotism), bribery and greed were increasing in the country and God was not happy.

“We must finish sin in our everyday life and receive clear instructions from God on how to live life according to His will.”

He urged the students and the elders not to live a pretentious Christian life.

“You can come to church but if you do not live right with God, you will be just wasting your time,” he said.

“I have been a pastor for over 20 years but this message today is posing a huge challenge to my faith and walk with God.”

He asked everyone to reflect their own lives and ask themselves, “Am I right with God or am I just pretending?”

