‘We are connected to the environment, look after it’

PLANTS are important to people and animals for their survival, according to Gama Lutheran Primary School head teacher Gibson Sikondowe.

He told students and teachers last Friday that plants and animals depended on each other.

“The plants inhale carbon dioxide the animals produce. The animals inhale oxygen that the plans produce,” Sikondowe said.

“So animals and people rely on plants and vice versa.”

He said the theme of the World Environment Day “connecting people to the nature” was appropriate because without the environment people would not survive.

“I call on everyone to look

after your environment,” Sikondowe said.

“We are all connected to the environment.

“We all have a responsibility to take care of our environment.”

School events coordinator and teacher Dickson Simon urged teachers and students not to

litter.

“We must work together to look after our environment and should stop littering,” Simon said.

“You start while in school and it will become part of your habit to always look after environment.

