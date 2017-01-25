Conservation authority generates K20 million annually

THE Conservation and Environment Protection Authority generates up to K20 million a year from permit fees, says managing director Gunther Joku.

He told The National that the authority would carry out its cost recovery measures. The authority is tasked with ensuring that major developers and minor sectors adhere to the requirements of the Environment Act.

This provides that major development projects go through a rigorous process through the Environment Council.

Eventually, the Environment minister will issue an approval before the director issues a permit.

“By becoming an authority, it is based on a non-profit-making system – a cost recovery system where permit holders would have to pay for the services we provide in environment regulations,” Joku said.

He said the environment was a public asset and the Government must ensure it was protected.

