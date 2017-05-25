Constable ready to race

TWO-time Peter O’Neill Cup canoe racing champion, Constable, is aiming for a third successive win in the upcoming Kila Hoada Cup tomorrow at Pelegai village.

Constable owner Lewana Enara said his canoe had won the O’Neill Cup for the second consecutive year.

Enara said the treble would depend on his winning skipper Mari Kapa and brother Wari, who have shown their avid seamanship on the waves off the Abau coastline.

“Constable is ready to take part whether there’s prize money on offer or not, it (sailing) has been part of our lives and we just want to compete so we will be there tomorrow,” Enara said.

Kila Hoada Cup coordinator Fisher Walo said Constable was the favourite to win the race along with other strong contenders Moaro Kele and Hula Kele.

“It would be a close race between the trio,” Walo said.

Like this: Like Loading...