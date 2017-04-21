Constable retains Aroma canoe racing’s top honour

CONSTABLE won this year’s edition of the Aroma Coast Canoe Racing Association’s Peter O’Neill Cup last weekend at Maopa village in Abau, Central.

The two-man crew of skipper Mari Kapa and (brother) Wari Kapa won the cup for the second year running, claiming K10,000 in prize money.

Constable emerged the winner in an event that attracted 50 racing canoes.

The event was witnessed by more than 5000 local spectators.

Constable owner Lewana Enara praised the efforts of his crew in defending their title for another year.

“I’d like to thank and congratulate my crew, the Kapa brothers Mari and Wari, for winning the cup for the second year in a row,” Enara said.

He also expressed his gratitude to ACCRA and local member Sir Puka Temu for organising the event.

The top-five finishers for the Peter O’Neill Cup: Constable – K10 000, Hula Kele – K5000, Maoro Kele – K4000, Boratas KK – K3500, Marshall – K3000

Like this: Like Loading...