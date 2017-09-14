Construction of marine zone project to start

FUNDING for the Pacific Marine Industrial Zone (PMIZ) project in Madang is now in place, according to Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

He told the Pacific Tuna Forum in Port Moresby yesterday that construction should begin soon.

“The government of Papua New Guinea over the years have been proposing to build the Pacific Marine Industrial Zone in Madang for the regional tuna fishing hub,” he said.

“We continue to pursue this project.

“The funding arrangements are now in place.

“We expect this construction to commence very soon.”

National Fisheries Authority managing director John Kasu said the project would be pursued by authorities and the government to get it off the ground.

“We will continue to pursue this project and ensure it is properly aligned with regional objectives and have a clear approach so as to contribute to addressing the regional roadmap for Pacific sustainable fisheries,” he said.

Acting Secretary for the Department of Trade Commerce and Industry John Andrias recently said funding required for the PMIZ project had increased from the initial US$95 million (K294.79 million) to US$150 million (K465.46 million) because of the improved designs.

“It’s not really the scope but the total funding required has increased from US$95 million to US$150 because of the improved designs,” he said.

“That amount of money was made available but when the actual design was done, it needed more funding.

“We had issues with the communities and some NGO-sponsored group trying to say that this project will bring negative effects on the community and also in terms of land.”

He said the project was delayed for three years.

