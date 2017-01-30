Construction of new TB ward underway

CONSTRUCTION of a new TB ward for the Popondetta General Hospital in Northern has begun.

Popondetta General Hospital chief executive officer Dr Gunzee Gawin told The National that groundwork had started to prepare the site for the arrival of building supplies.

“Containers are still in Lae awaiting Customs clearance,” Gawin said.

“We are awaiting for the Northern government to clear the containers which is underway.”

Gawin said that it was an important day for many reasons.

“Even if we exchange batons of leadership, work must continue to see tangible outcomes that are beneficial to the masses. This is all about partnership.”

He thanked the Oro (Northern) Community Development Project (OCDP) – Australia and Canstruct for the new TB ward construction.

Canstruct was the company that built the four major bridges in the province.

The TB ward would be a another contribution by the company to the province.

Meanwhile, he said according to Northern Governor Garry Juffa, the administration was preparing the clearance of containers from Lae.

Gawin thanked the government for ensuring that the containers with materials were cleared and sent to Northern.

