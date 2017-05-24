Consult church, clergies told

CHURCH leaders contesting the general election have been urged to consult their churches about their titles.

Papua New Guinea Council of Churches general secretary Rev Roger Joseph said clergymen contesting the elections were exercising their constitutional right to contest public offices such as being a Member of Parliament.

“Using the Church title to contest the public office is an issue which must be addressed by denominations as not all practise and believe the same way,” he said.

“These titles are ascribed to clergy roles only within religious orders.”

“In a way, their decision to contest for a public office is a decision to change a career. So ethically, it would be wrong to carry on a clergy title onto a secularised world,” Joseph said.

He said the church titles should be respected. He urged clergies contesting public offices to consult their church councils about the status of their titles.

