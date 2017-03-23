Consultant explains consumer review

By JUNIOR UKAHA

CONSUMER protection is a key area being reviewed by the Government, according to Andrew Simpson (pictured), of the Consumer and Competition Framework review team.

The review was initiated by the Department of Treasury in 2014 to find out how the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission Act and office have been functioning since they started in 2002.

Simpson, a consultant with the Asian Development Bank Private Sector Development Initiative, is leading the review team.

He was at a workshop in Lae yesterday to explain the review to businesses, government agencies and the public, and get their response.

Simpson said the review encompassed many aspects of consumer and competition in the country but consumer protection was the area they focused on.

He said there used to be “gaps” in the law that failed to cater for the needs of the consumers, to ensure they get the best out of the products they purchased.

“We think that in PNG, there are some gaps in the consumer protection law,” Simpson said.

“We would like to amend the law and bring in a new one for better product labeling and protection of consumers. We hear from consumers that they want better labeling of products.

“And they want better protection of the quality of goods and better remedies to be available when things go wrong.”

