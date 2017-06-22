Consumer watchdog issues fuel warning

SERVICE station operators who fail to comply with fuel prices set by Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC) may face imprisonment or pay a fine.

Commissioner and chief executive Paulus Ain sounded the warning after Waigani District Court last month dealt with a case between the ICCC and a service station operator in Port Moresby who was supplying fuel above the monthly price set by the commission.

“For a long time we have been trying our best to get our fuel service station operators to comply with the requirements of the ICCC or the Prices Regulation Act by not charging consumers over and above the price set by ICCC,” he said.

“We try our best to make sure fuel prices that we charge or set are fair and reasonable which consumers and businesses can afford.

“But in the process of setting and making these announcements, our good friends, the retailers, at some stage, decide not to comply with the fuel price that we set on a monthly basis. We ran out of patience and we’ve decided to take non-compliant operators to court.

“This year we have taken one operator to court and we’ve succeeded.” He did not disclose the name of the operator but confirmed that the court imposed it a K600 fine.

