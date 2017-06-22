Contagious disease warning issued as election fever peaks

By OGIA MIAMEL

PORT Moresby residents are urged to look after themselves and their families during the election period to avoid catching contagious diseases such as Tuberculosis.

National Capital District health services coordinator Peter Painakali said TB could spread easily because of overcrowding during campaign rallies and gatherings.

“(During) overcrowding in rallies and campaign houses and lack of ventilation, diseases like TB can spread easily.

“It can spread from one person to another,” he said.

“Parents bring their children along to campaign houses and leave them unattended. They can easily get into accidents or get sick,” Painakali said.

He said with the non-stop feasting paid for by candidates around the city, the urban clinics had reported an increase in diarrheal diseases. He warned those engaging in sexual activities to avoid sexually transmitted diseases by using protective measures such as condoms.

“People have to take care when travelling on campaign vehicles to avoid accidents. Safety is not guaranteed. Everywhere you see people hanging on to the side of cars.

“They can easily fall over and get injured,” he said.

Elections come and go so people must look after themselves so they do not get sick, Painakali said.

