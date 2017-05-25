Contenders’ listing finalised, printing planned soon

THE Registry of Political Parties says it has done its bit in finalising party-endorsed candidates for the election, and the onus is now on the Electoral Commission to start printing candidates’ posters.

Commission staff were yesterday still working on producing the posters.

Deputy Registrar of Political Parties John Bishop said that the registry and commission completed the list of party-endorsed candidates last Friday.

“What happens now is that we just wait for the candidates’ posters to be printed, and for polling for people to go and vote,” he said.

“The registry can’t do much now and everything’s now with the Electoral Commission and we can’t make any changes.”

Commission spokesman Alphonse Muapi said the posters were being produced on computers by commission staff but could not give an exact date for printing.

Most parties complied with the deadline and handed in their full list of candidates last Friday.

Registrar of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu said the PNG Human Rights Party was the only one out of

15 that had failed to hand in its full list of candidates.

The party will have all its candidates labelled as independents because of two factions not agreeing on one list of candidates.

