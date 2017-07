I AM from Buang and would like to express my disappointment on why candidates from Buang contested against their own brother and son Sam Basil, our current sitting MP.

What damage has Sam done to Buang that you want to contest against him?

You should support him.

Sam has delivered and developed our district.

It seems some have hidden motives and may have been bribed to destroy him.

Mr Dangu

Buang – Bulolo

