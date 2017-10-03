Contestant shares view on leadership

LEADERSHIP is about serving others to the best of one’s ability, according to a contestant for the annual Miss Pacific Islands Pageant Papua New Guinea.

Niawali Twain, 23, from Manus and West New Britain, is Miss Queen Emma Chocolate for the pageant sponsored by Paradise Foods Ltd.

She said the pageantry was a leadership building arena that changed perceptions, impacted lives and could inspire change.

Twain is employed by the Korobosea Medical Clinic and is working towards completing a Bachelor in Medical Laboratory Science next year.

“Leadership is about inspiring, influencing, creating teamwork and ultimately leaving a legacy. This pageant already has those three pillars,” she said.

As a university student, Twain was involved with the Papua New Guinea Adventist Tertiary

Students’ Association for four years.

“My leadership roles have taught me that leadership is about serving others to the best of my ability,” Twain said.

“No matter where I had come from and what my journey has been so far, someone somewhere out there looks up to me.

“I have also realised that the power of change lies in one’s hand and the willingness to make a positive difference results in having influence.

“As a leader of tomorrow, I choose to establish myself on existing platforms and create a new path from there.

“I applaud Miss Pacific Islands Pageant Papua New Guinea and those contestants who have gone before me to establish such a worthy cause to raise women’s status in the country.”

