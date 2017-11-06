Contestants begin activities with church service

By PETER ESILA

THE six contestants in this year’s Miss Pacific Islands Pageant PNG opened their week of activities in the lead-up to the Nov 11 crowning with a church service yesterday at the St John’s Anglican Cathedral in Port Moresby.

Fr Peter Moi, told the contestants and the congregation that “the greatest amongst us is the one who is humble and who serves others, people who offer their services to others.”

The six contestants with reigning Miss Pacific Island PNG Kellyanne Limbiye and the pageant’s chaperone Antonia Singut were blessed by the Anglican Bishop of NCD, Central and Gulf Diocese Danny Bray Guka.

“It is a national event, everyone will be praying for you, strength and courage come from the Lord,” Guka told the contestants.

He also told them that the pageant would have an influence on them and they would not be the same again.

He urged them to become good role models for young people.

Singut said the day was about reflecting on the spiritual needs and spiritual basis of character building that they would need throughout the pageant.

“We have been joining this congregation for the last couple of years during the pageant,” she said.

The contestants are Miss Pacific Balance Fund Renee Jasmine Siaguru, Miss IBS Rosemary Pawih, Miss ITI Sheilla Yama, Miss Queen Emma Chocolates Naiwali Twain, Miss After Dark Fashions Rachael Ezekiel and Miss KTK Esther Aiga.

The contestants will be have a week of activities in Port Moresby till the crowning ball on Saturday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

The pageant provides a platform for cultural ambassadors and for women to build their potentials as agents of positive change.

The winner from the six contestants will represent PNG in

the regional pageant in Fiji next month.

