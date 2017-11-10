The contestants for Miss Pacific Islands Pageant PNG 2017

THE Crowning Ball for the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant (PNG) will be on tomorrow – Saturday, Nov 11 at the Crowne Plaza.

The programme will begin at 7pm. The winner of the pageant will travel to Fiji to represent PNG at the regional Miss Pacific Islands Pageant.

The pageant was developed by the Government of Samoa to promote the numerous cultures of the Pacific Islands.

The pageant offers young women from around the region an opportunity to act as cultural ambassadors for their countries.

It also aims to gain exposure for host nations, and bring publicity to the region and its many tourist attractions.

The Miss Pacific Islands Pageant (MPIP) of PNG is now in its seventh year. Wife of the Prime Minister Lynda Babao-O’Neill is the Patron.

The MPIP PNG is a not-for-profit organisation which holds its pageant in order to crown a cultural ambassador.

Most importantly, the MPIP PNG raises funds for a scholarship fund which assists young women to complete or continue their education in tertiary institutions throughout the country every year.

In seven years, since 2011, the MPIP PNG has raised over K600, 000 and has assisted in educating over 190 young women in colleges and tertiary institutions around the country.

