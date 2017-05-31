Contesting council presidents have resigned, official says

LOCAL Level government presidents contesting this year’s elections in Morobe have resigned from their posts, Morobe election manager Simon Soheke says.

Soheke said eight presidents – Judas Nalau (Yabim-Mape), Charlie Foike (Wain-Erap), Michael Poane (Wampar), Patrick Basa (Deyamos), Epemu Kiwenu (Yus), Daki Mao (Umi-Atzera), Jacky Tyiotipo (Kapao) and Kapi Thomas (Sialum) – had formally resigned to contest the elections.

“They are now contesting the election as private citizens,” Soheke said.

“They are all put off the payroll.

“That is the advice I got from the office of the acting administrator.

“All government properties such as vehicles in their possession will be kept by the LLG managers.

“If they win they will become MPs but if they lose, they will not return to their former position as council presidents.”

Soheke said if they wanted to reclaim their positions after the election, they would have to wait until the council elections next year where they would be voted in as ordinary councillors and then go into lobbying to become presidents.

Meanwhile, all verification of candidates’ posters for polling locations for Morobe have been completed and are ready to be returned to the Electoral Commission’s headquarters in Port Moresby.

