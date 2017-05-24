Contesting heads raise concerns

MOROBE election manager Simon Soheke says he needs advice from the Electoral Commissioner regarding the status of Local Level Government(LLG) presidents contesting the elections.

“Right now there’s a bit of confusion regarding the status of the LLG presidents

who are contesting the elections,” Soheke said.

“I have been advised that they should resign two weeks before nominations opened to contest the election.

“But some have argued that they are still presidents and will resume office even if they lose in the election.

“I will seek clarification from the office of the commissioner about their status.”

Soheke said he would have to find out whether the Electoral Commission Act and the Organic Law on LLG elections had any clauses that addressed the issue.

Soheke said Morobe had eight sitting LLG presidents contesting the election.

They are Judas Nalau (Yabim-Mape), Charlie Foike (Wain-Erap), Michael Poane (Wampar), Patrick Basa (Deyamos), Epemu Kiwenu (Yus), Daki Mao (Umi-Atzera), Jacky Tyiotipo (Kapao) and Kapi Thomas (Sialum).

The seats they are contesting are regional (Nalau), Nawaeb (Foike), Huon Gulf (Poane), Kabwum (Basa and Epenu), Menyamya (Tyiotipo) Markham (Mao) and Tewai-Siassi (Thomas).

