Are you contesting for the right reason?

It took 800 plus of us to seal the ‘Covenant of Man’ or consent to form this nation.

We are therefore Heterogeneous by Form and Origin.

We are a Consensus Model.

However, from the oblivion, we changed origin and form on Sept 16, 1975 and became Homogeneous – a centralised form of democracy seized by majoritarian rule where only a few control power, resources, and finances from Waigani.

This is a prescription for disaster until we change the structure now rather than later or be cursed by our children for our inaction today.

If this election is not for national resistance against foreign influence and dominance then why election at all?

How worthy is the course after all?

You maybe contesting to enter the People’s House for all the wrong reasons.

The Great Deceit!

Cyril Gare, Via email

