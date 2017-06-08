Contractor locks staff out of NHC office in Lae

STAFF at the National Housing Corporation (NHC) division in Lae were locked out of their office yesterday by a contractor who said he was owed money.

Robin Kari, the owner of RK Contractors, went to the corporation’s office at 3rd Street and mounted metal bars over the main entrance to stop people entering.

Kari said his company was owed K360,000 for renovation and maintenance work.

The contracted amount for the project is K450,000, Kari said.

He said he had an agreement with the corporation to renovate the building at his own cost then claim payment for it.

He produced a letter from former NHC Mamose regional manager Joe Bulhage authorising him to do the work.

“I have done 80 per cent of the work already and have spent a lot of money on this project but I have not been paid anything,” Kari said. “I have given an invoice of K360,000 to Joe Bulhage to have my part payment settled but they have not paid me.”

Bulhage is no longer NHC Mamose regional manager.

Kari said: “I have to pay my workers, pay for fuel and materials but I am yet to get my money.”

Acting regional manager Matthew Limu said the agreement between Bulhage and Kari was done “outside the knowledge of National Housing Corporation”.

