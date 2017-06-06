Contractor making chairs to save cost

A CONTRACTOR with Newcrest-Lihir in New Ireland has tried out a way of reducing waste and saving costs at the Lihir operations.

Placement Solbow Joint Venture (PSJV) is making bar chairs from the excess concrete.

PSJV site manager Robin Arman said there was always excess concrete after every pour during construction work at Lihir, New Ireland

He valued it at between K100 and K200.

He said concrete was expensive.

Thus making concrete bar chairs from excess concrete meant a saving in costs.

Arman said they used concrete bar chairs during construction work especially to hold the reinforcing steel bar (rebar) above the ground.

“It ends up in the middle of the concrete foundation when the concrete is poured,” Arman said

“Without the chairs, the rebar would sit on the ground and exposed to water and rust.

“Additionally, it will not hold the concrete together.”

He said the concrete bar chairs replaced plastic saddles to deliver the same result. The plastics saddles when used often trap air pockets although they are specifically designed to minimise air pockets.

After every pour, the PSJV team would ensure excess concrete is poured into PVC off-cuts with different holding capacities and to left to settle and harden.

