Contractor named as Kavori launches road project

LUFA MP Moriape Vereda Kavori recently launched his district’s first road rehabilitation project and appointed contractor KM Constructions to begin work.

“For the past 15 years, Lufa MPs have been operating out of Goroka town and the Lufa people’s office was turned into an ATM for paper farmers, hotels, lodges, and hire cars in Goroka,” Kavori, who is also the vice-minister for fisheries, said.

“I will not allow this practice to continue. We will bring back the leadership to our people at Lufa and operate in our own district headquarter. We have shown that by having our first DDA (district development authority) meeting in our own district office after 15 years.”

Kavori said he intended to ensure there was evidence of tangible development and changes during his five-year term.

He invited people in senior positions in the public and private sectors to work in partnership with his office to change Lufa district for the better.

“The Government has recently given K1 million and we have committed K500,000 for urgent maintenance that is specifically for filling pot holes, drainage and roadside vegetation clearing for the main Lufa-Okapa route,” he said.

Kavori said he would begin work with the money given now and continue next year when more funds were secured.

A special Lufa DDA meeting last Friday passed a supplementary budget.

The DDA also awarded the Lufa-Okapa road rehabilitation works to local company KM constructions.

