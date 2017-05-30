Contractors want K16 mil

By LUKE KAMA

LOCAL contractors engaged by PNG Sports Foundation (PNGSF) to build sporting facilities for the Fifa under-20 women’s soccer World Cup last year are still waiting for their outstanding payments of K16 million.

During a meeting between the contractors and PNGSF yesterday, 29 contractors expressed concern that they had been waiting for six months. Contractors’ spokesperson Max Tumu, the managing director of Mckares Construction, said it was an insult that the Government and the PNGSF paid foreign and big companies engaged in the provision of services during the event and left aside local contractors.

“Those big companies like L&A, Phoenix and others were paid in millions of kina once they completed their jobs,” he said.

Tumu said the contractors were not given mobilisation funds but they used their own resources to build the facilities.

“Through our efforts and commitments, PNG has successfully hosted the Fifa under-20 World Cup,” Tumu said.

A senior official from the PNGSF said it was an in-house matter that would be sorted out by the foundation and the contractors.

He said a warrant of K10 million was issued already by the Finance Department to pay contractors and they would soon be paid.

“The delay is with the Finance and Treasury Departments to raise the payments because of cash-flow problems the country is facing,” the official said.

“Fortunately a warrant of K10 million was issued so once the funds are paid, we will sort out the contractors not later than next week.”

