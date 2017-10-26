What you contribute to society is important, students told

YOUNG students graduating from different levels of educational institutions would go through a lot of skill-sharpening like the pencils they use in schools, according to University of Goroka Vice-Chanellor Prof Musawe Sinebare, pictured.

“While in the process of going through life, like you sharpen a blunt pencil, you will be sharpened in every challenge you go through your life until you become a successful person,” he told graduating Grade 12 students the Goroka Grammar School.

“The most important thing is what is inside in you, that you will contribute to the society through a lot of sharpening you have acquired.”

Sinebare congratulated the 14 students who graduated, and acknowledged the efforts of the school’s education director Paddy Kelly, principal Nelson Huanaromo and staff.

Kelly said the application for further studies by Grade 12 students in PNG was done without the knowledge of their results.

He said the system should be changed so students know their results and then apply for courses.

Students who received academic awards were Saiembelly Kiliawi, Dorothyann Jones, Himson Meck, Ako Murray, Suzzanna Wild, Jayjay Joe, Jim Korugk and Jimmy Ben.

The dux went to Kiliawi and special awards went to Belinda Amero (citizenship), Yvonne Gabong (sports person) and Ako Afe’e Murray (Kirsten Smith Award).

