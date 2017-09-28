Convention held to thank missionaries

The Assemblies of God Church at Aupik village in Maprik, East Sepik, is hosting a week-long convention to bless and thank its pioneer missionaries for the work they did in the mid 1990s.

Event coordinator Duncan Mela told The National that the convention started on Tuesday and would end on Sunday.

Mela said the convention was to celebrate the work and lives of the church’s first missionaries, Rev David Silingin, 77, and the late Pastor Timi Balimo (1930-1998).

He said on the late Balimo’s wife, Bantakua, who had been working hand-in hand with him in ministry, would represent him at the convention.

The event will not only commemorate their lives but also mark the release of the ministries they held.

“If one way or the other you have been touched by the ministries of these two great men of God and their families, we very much would appreciate it if you joined us in this one-time event,” Mela said

“This gathering is also to celebrate and remember the lives of our early church congregation and pioneer missionaries who have paved the way for the gospel and Christianity to be established in our community.”

