Convict apologises

A EAST Sepik woman convicted for stealing over K200,000 from her employer apologised to court and her family for embarrassing them.

Glenda Nugai stole K232,000 worth of direct Digicel mobile phone credits between Nov 21, 2014, and Feb 27 this year while being employed at the Oceanic Communications Ltd (OCL).

Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika told the Waigani court yesterday that he would consider submissions and give an appropriate ruling next month.

“I’m last in my family and I apologise for spoiling my family’s name,” Nugai said.

Nugai’s lawyer told the court that his client was only part of a bigger scheme and there was another person involved and she did not benefit from the total amount stolen.

