Convicted cops escape from court

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

Four policemen sentenced to a total of 80 years for rape are now at large after escaping from the Wewak National Court House last Tuesday, a senior PNG Correctional Service officer said.

The executive officer to the commissioner, acting Chief Supt Richard Mandui, said that Stanley Moui Jombu, 28, from Passam, Wewak, Nigel Tianguma Harvey, 28, from Mikarew village, Madang, Timon Kangapu, 33, from Irane village, Lake Kopiago Hela, and, Robin Weibi, 31, from Nuku village in West Sepik, escaped straight after receiving their sentences when mingling with their relatives among the crowd.

The seven warders who were there to take them to the Boram jail were unable to do anything.

The four were convicted by Justice George Manuhu for raping a 17-year-old woman during a police raid at Kwanubo village in East Sepik on Dec 7, 2013.

Former Wewak police station commander Sakawar Kasieng, 57, from Nuku, West Sepik, was also sentenced to more than six years in prison for arson.

Manuhu ruled that Kasieng, as the commanding officer in charge of the raid, failed to stop Jombu, Harvey, Kangapu and Weibi from also burning down homes at the village.

“According to the reports that I have received from the seven warders, after the sentencing the convicted detainees didn’t leave the court room via the back gate but went through the front entrance of the court house,” Mandui said. “Out in front was a huge crowd consisting of the victim’s relatives and the policemen’s as well. Then a shouting match occurred where the victim’s relatives shouted at the convicted detainees showing they were pleased with the court’s decision.

“On the other hand the policemen sentenced for rape said the court was one-sided in the decision and they were not happy with it.

“Their workmates were also there in full uniform in support of them. They then walked into the crowd with their comrades and relatives and the warders watched helplessly as they couldn’t do a thing.”

Mandui said that Kasieng was the only detainee who remained with the Warders.

“He tried his best to get his fellow convicted mates by calling and appealing to them to return but that fell on deaf ears,” Mandui said.

“After that correctional officers and Kasieng had a meeting with the police and told them to have the convicts returned to Boram prison by 6pm the same day.”

Mandui said that before 6pm on Tuesday, calls were made to the warders to pick them up at Perigo Police Barracks.

“But as the warders were getting ready to go, they rang up and gave another location. Tired of this, the warders told the police that the four ex-policemen were now escapees and they had to find them and bring them in.

“Therefore on record, they are now considered escapees on the run,” Mandui said.

