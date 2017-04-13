Conviction can oust MPs

MPs facing allegations of fraud and misconduct in office are eligible to contest elections unless they are found guilty by the court of law, Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato says.

Gamato made that clear after some people raised concerns as to whether incumbent MPs facing allegations of misappropriation and misconduct in office and were battling their cases in courts were eligible to contest.

“Allegations against a sitting MP or anybody are just allegations and it has to be proven guilty by the court of law,” Gamato said.

“Unless they are proven guilty by the courts, they are sitting MPs and will be contesting to defend their seats and there’s nothing sinister or wrong with that.

“It’s their democratic right and the Electoral Commission or the Ombudsman Commission or any other authority does not have the power to stop them from contesting.

“But if their case is in the court of law and later they are found guilty, their fate to continue or be dismissed is something that the court will decide.” Meanwhile, Gamato said delivering an effective, fair and safe election required efforts from all government agencies, the civil society, non-governmental organisations, supporters and candidates.

“Candidates and supporters must all respect each other and let the people choose who they want to lead them,” he said, adding that would minimise election related violence during elections.

