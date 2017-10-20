Coolers vital for transporting vegetables

By ZACHERY PER

Fresh vegetables shipped to markets without proper cooling facilities lose their nutritional value before reaching consumers, according to a major vegetable dealer in Goroka.

Joshua Lumba Lumba of Highlands Potato Connections, who buys from growers in Eastern Highlands and resells to major buyers, said coolers were a necessity to maintain freshness of vegetables.

“Green vegetables like cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, Chinese cabbage and many others sold in open markets lose their nutritional values when they are not kept fresh,” Lumba Lumba said.

“I call on the Department of Agriculture and Livestock to accommodate vegetable marketing in its corporate plans so farmers get assistance.

“We need cool rooms and trucks with cooler containers to make it easy to ship vegetables and maintain their nutritional values.”

Lumba Lumba claims to have lost K120,000 worth of vegetables shipped in three containers from Lae to Lihir in New Ireland last year because of no proper cooling facilities.

He said the Government, through the Department of Agriculture and Livestock and Fresh Produce Development Agency (FPDA), must set up vegetable cooling and storage facilities at common locations like Goroka, Mt Hagen, Kundiawa, Kainantu, Madang and Lae so

farmers could store their vegetables.

“Farmers are working hard in their gardens, but they get discouraged when there is no market for them to sell their produce,” Lumba Lumba said.

“There should be chillers and coolers set up at these locations to encourage farmers and vegetable traders.”

Lumba Lumba also trains farmers on how to process and handle vegetables for the market.

Like this: Like Loading...