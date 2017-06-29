Cooperation, vigilance asked of Lae officials today

By NICHOLAS SIREO

MOROBE election manager Simon Soheke has called on scrutineers, polling officials and security forces to work together as polling takes place in Lae today.

He said everyone should take ownership to ensure that polling is conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

“Polling will start at 8am and end at 6pm in different polling locations throughout the city. We have 116 polling teams,” he told The National.

“I want all the scrutineers to be vigilant during polling to ensure that transparency is achieved.

“Many allegations of foul play during polling were posted on social media and we don’t want that to happen here in Lae.”

Soheke said polling officials would be using the updated common roll during polling instead of the preliminary roll.

“Other polling locations in the province have used the updated common roll, therefore, it would be unfair if we start using the preliminary rolls,” he said.

Lae metropolitan superintendent Anthony Wagambie Jr said police and soldiers would be out in full force to provide security during polling.

“I discourage disorderly behaviour during polling because we want a peaceful election. A contingent of Defence Force personnel would be deployed in locations considered hotspots,” he said.

