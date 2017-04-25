Cop charged with raising illegal force

By ALPHONSE PORAU

A POLICE officer who allegedly issued uniforms to a group of youths to patrol the Gordon Market has been charged with two counts of raising an unauthorised force.

Director of Internal Affairs Chief Superintendent Robert Ali said Jimmy Maiko from Gulf had allegedly arranged for the group, believed to be from the Gordon police barracks, between February and March, to wear police uniforms and conduct police operations at the Gordon Market and bus stops.

He said people at the market notified the police.

He was arrested last week.

“It is alleged that between February and March, Maiko did an arrangement with a group of boys believed to be the children of police officers residing at Gordon Police Barracks,” Ali said.

“He directed them to report to him so that he will deploy them to perform police duties wearing police uniforms at Gordon Market and the bus stops.

“He is charged with raising an authorised force.”

