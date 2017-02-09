Cop in ‘condom saga’ held over robbery

THE police officer implicated in the ‘condom saga’, Joshua Yawijah appeared at the Waigani National Court yesterday charged with robbery.

Yawijah is currently in remand after being charged for armed robbery, deprivation of liberty and abuse of office.

He was committed by the Bomana District Court to stand trial at the National Court.

His counsel from the Public Solicitor’s office and the State prosecution filed their pre-trial affidavits before Justice Panuel Mogish yesterday and the matter was adjourned to today.

It was alleged that on Dec 29 last year, Billy Kauri (victim) was walking towards Port Moresby General Hospital at 3-Mile between 7pm and 8pm when he was cornered by two vehicles, one of which was identified as police vehicle.

A police officer in full uniform got out from the other vehicle and allegedly approached Kauri with an M16 rifle and took all his properties including cash from the sale of cigarettes, and slapped him.

The officer then got on the vehicle and instructed the accused, Constable Joshua Yawijah to take Kauri to Boroko Police station and detain him.

Yawijah and his co-accused allegedly took the victim to Jack Pidik Park instead of driving him to the station.

It was alleged that Yawijah ordered the victim to take off his clothes and the victim did as he was told and stood naked in front of them. Yawijah allegedly searched the victim’s shoes and took K287 and he also took the victim’s phone while his co-accused watched.

The officers then sworn at and slapped Kauri twice on his ears when he told them he knew cops who were better than them.

Kauri was ordered to put his cloths back on and was taken to Badili police cell, left him there without being charged.

The victim was in the police cell for four days until Jan 1, when he was released by Badili police when they found out that he was detained without formal charges.

A complaint was laid by the victim which resulted in Yawijah being identified and arrested later on.

Like this: Like Loading...