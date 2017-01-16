Cop on corruption charge

By DEMAS TIEN

A POLICE officer has been arrested and charged with official corruption for allegedly receiving K500 from a detainee and releasing him from custody.

Constable Steven Nibu, 31, from Biawen village in Bulolo District, Morobe, appeared at the Waigani Committal Court last Wednesday before magistrate Mekeo Gauli.

Police prosecutor Peter Samghy informed the court that police were still doing their investigations into the case.

The court adjourned the case to Feb 13. It was alleged that Nibu, being employed by the Public Service Commission as a police officer, corruptly received K500 cash from a detainee Moses Maina for his own benefit with a view to corrupt the due administration of justice.

Nibu was attached with Boroko police station and his primary role was to attend to prisoners’ queries, welfare, monitor the cell register and prisoners movements, and keep the cell blocks locked at all times.

It was alleged that on Nov 9 last year a suspect (Maina) was apprehended for issuing threats through text messages from his mobile phone and conspired to kill Police Commissioner Gari Baki and for issuing bomb threats to National Capital District Met Supt Ben Turi.

After an intensive investigation Maina was charged with three counts of improper use of information communication technology services and was detained at the Boroko police station.

It was alleged that on Nov 19 last year between 9pm and 10pm the defendant opened the main door of the cell blocks and told the detainees to get out and inhale fresh air.

It was alleged that Maina showed Nibu the K500 cash and asked Nibu to assist him to get out of the cell because his family’s safety was in danger. Nibu allegedly received the money and escorted Maina out of the cell through the back door.

Like this: Like Loading...