Copra production increasing in Namatanai

By SHIRLEY MAULUDU

THE copra business at Ward 6 of West Coast Namatanai in New Ireland is thriving, according to local leader Raphael Los.

He said recently, prices had been very good.

“Here, copra is doing very well,” he said.

“Our production of copra is high compared to other wards and areas in the West Coast (of Namatanai) area. People say we are the ones that produce more. Each family can sell about 10 bags in two weeks.

“The price of copra had previously dropped but has picked up again recently.

“We are now happy that we are selling a bag for K150. A bag that is selling at that price weighs between 90 and 100 kilograms.”

Los said locals in the area normally went to Namatanai to sell their copra there.

“People in my ward, when there was no cocoa pod borer, had gone into the cocoa business.

“We’ve had funding support from the government which had helped us to develop cocoa projects.

“But in around 2003 when the borer damaged our cocoa, it made people give up on producing cocoa.

“However, now we are beginning to notice that the disease has died out and people have also decided to return to growing and developing their cocoa produce.”

