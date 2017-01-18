Cops continue investigation over alleged stealing

TWO men accused of stealing cash from the canteen at a military barracks in Port Moresby have been told that police were still investigating the matter.

Magistrate Mekeo Gauli told Jason Andrew 26, from Ono village in Garaina, Morobe, and Emmanuel Kivori 34, from Poi village in Bereina, Central, after reading their charges at the Bomana court.

Andrew and Kivori have been charged with stealing from Iven Chen K30,000 in cash, four Apple computers valued at K10,000 and mobiles phones valued at K5000. They will appear for mention on Feb 15 at Bomana.

It was also alleged that on Nov 23, 2016, Andrew and Kivori were armed with pistols and with five others held up Chen when he was attending to a newspaper delivery van.

As soon as he opened the door, Andrew, Kivori and the others allegedly tied Chen up and took the cash and items. They fled in a waiting vehicle. On Nov 26, soldiers from Taurama Army Barracks assisted police in arresting Andrew and Kivori.

Both men admitted taking part in the robbery and told the police that they (and five others) had planned the robbery at Kivori’s residence.

