Cops get 20-year jail terms

By DAPHNE WANI

FOUR men who were serving as police officers when they raped a woman four years ago have each been jailed for 20 years. And the man who served as their station commander has been sentenced to more than six years for arson.

Justice George Manuhu said the “undisciplined behaviour of policemen is prevalent and is destroying our country”. “The people are fed up of hearing about undisciplined policemen,” he said.

The National Court in Wewak heard that the incident happened during a police raid at Kwanubo village in East Sepik on Dec 7, 2013.

Justice Manuhu ordered that four months be deducted from the jail terms — meaning that they would only serve 19 years and eight months.

The four are Stanley Moui Jombu, 28, from Passam, Wewak; Nigel Tianguma Harvey, 28, from Mikarew village, Madang; Timon Kangapu, 33, from Irane village, Lake Kopiago Hela; and, Robin Weibi, 31, from Nuku village in West Sepik.

He said the case was about “policeman behaving like criminals”.

Former Wewak police station commander Sakawar Kasieng, 57, from Nuku, West Sepik, was jailed for arson.

He ruled that Kasieng, as the commanding officer in charge of the raid, failed to stop Jombu, Harvey, Kangapu and Weibi from also burning down homes at the village.

Justice Manuhu told the officers that they failed to uphold their duty to protect citizens and committed crimes against the very people they were supposed to be protecting.

He said a custodial sentence was warranted and compensation was not applicable.

