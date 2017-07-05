Cops, local probed over ‘smuggling’

By ZACHERY PER

TWO police officers have been arrested for allegedly smuggling and marking ballot papers in favour of a candidate in Eastern Highlands.

Members of the security task force raided a lodge in Goroka on Monday night and arrested the officers. They confiscated the laptops and equipment they were allegedly using.

Eastern Highlands Provincial Police Commander Superintendent Alex N’Drasal confirmed the arrests and would give more details on the officers today.

The two Goroka-based police officers who were on the run were arrested yesterday with an accomplice and bashed up before being locked in the Goroka police cell.

Henganofi MP Robert Atiayafa, the current Police Minister, whose name was brought up by the security task force investigating the matter, denied having knowledge of the smuggling and marking of illegal ballot papers.

“I am not aware of smuggling of the illegal ballot papers and marking. The policemen alleged to have been involved were not engaged in the election operations,” he told The National.

He instead heaped praise on the security forces comprising the police, military and correctional services, for their “very good efforts to maintain peace and harmony during the election”.

He said the ballot box burnt in Henganofi last Friday contained only 281 marked ballot papers.

“Since I am the police minister, I would never do such a thing. It’s not in my blood. We should not create animosity and moved by emotions. There is no hijacking of ballot papers. We never do this,” Atiayafa said.

