Core players excluded

I predicted on this page last Friday about PNG Kumuls lacking psyche and mental stability and would lose to England.

There was one fatal error by coach Michael Marum.

He failed to include the 10 core team players from the PNG Hunters in the team that played England on Sunday in Melbourne.

The 10 Hunters’ players would have provided the core team spirit and combination which would have made a difference.

Why?

The Hunters had just won the QRL Cup and did it without homecrowd support at NFS.

It’s very simple logic.

Yet, Marum failed himself miserably, and subsequently let the entire country down.

If Fiji and Tonga can make it into the finals, it’s a big embarrassment for PNG.

Dragon of Lapwing-Jabiru

