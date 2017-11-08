Corporate 9s organisers secures venue for finals

AFTER struggling to find a suitable venue to complete their rugby league nines competition, Sportz Events has secured the use of the PNG Football Stadium to run its finals on Sunday.

The competition, which started in August, ran into scheduling clashes with its use of the National Football Stadium during the Q-Cup and representative fixtures with organisers having to postpone rounds and delay the competition.

Sportz Events director Solomon Ravu said they had been able to reach an agreement with the PNG Sports Foundation to use its field at the Sir John Guise complex.

Fixtures: Sun, Nov 12 – 1000 CPG II v Paradise Foods, 1030 NCDC I v NCDC II, 1100 Funeral Home I v Finance, 1130 Funeral Home II v CPG I, 1200 Loser Game 9 v Loser Game 10 (Pennant GF), 1230 Winner Game 9 v Winner Game 10 (Bowl GF), 1300 Loser Game 11 v Loser Game 12 (Plate GF), 1330, Winner Game 11 v Winner Game 12 (Cup GF).

Like this: Like Loading...