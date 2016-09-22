Corporate boxes for U20 soccer go on sale

THE Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup Papua New Guinea local organising committee officially started the sale of its corporate boxes to both the private and public sector this week.

The corporate boxes will be available at the Sir John Guise Stadium and the National Football stadium only.

There will be packages as well on sale, starting with the ultimate package, priced at K10,000, that went on sale along with the corporate boxes.

This package will allow VIP parking, designated prime seating, food and beverage and selected tournament merchandise.

Local organising committee chief executive officer Seamus Marten said the sale would allow the private and public sector ample time to purchase and plan their corporate hospitality for their clients or staff.

“The corporate boxes at both venues are well set up and gives the opportunity to firms to entertain their guests, while watching double-header matches,” Marten said.

“Our ultimate package gives great value to senior management and boards to utilise among themselves since it’s transferable.

“There are limited boxes and packages available so firms are urged to make their bookings early.”

More limited packages as well as tickets will be released to the public and private sector on Oct 1 while the public will have the greatest opportunity to purchase packages and tickets come Nov 1 when sales are opened to the public.

Related