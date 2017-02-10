Corporate cricket on

THE PIH Corporate Indoor Cricket competition is heating up as the teams gear up for the Super 8s, during final three weeks of competition.

The POMCA competition coordinators advises teams to be preparedto play more than one game per day and up to four games on the weekend. Special consideration was taken to share the load and to avoid back to back matches.

With only a couple teams having to play consecutive matches.

The Super 8’s is made up of teams ranked from first to fourth in their pools. Teams are combine to form one pool. Playing four games in total, each team will be facing opponents that weren’t in their round-robin pools. The grand finalists placings are based on the top two teams after the completion of all Super 8s finals matches.

In the event of a tie in points on the ladder, the following will be used: head to head over season, most wickets, most runs for and coin toss.

