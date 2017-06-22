Corporate entity partners Vudal graduates for internship scheme

THE International Food Corporation Limited has shown interest in graduates from the PNG University of Natural Resources and Environment.

Human resources manager Mustafa Saleh, pictured, visited the university’s Vudal campus on Tuesday to promote the firm’s training apprenticeship development graduate programme.

Under the programme, graduates will go through a two-year training internship aimed at using the skills and knowledge they have gained from university and discovering their natural abilities or talents.

The IFC provides a supportive work environment that will help each cadet create a career of value.

The firm believes that those fortunate to be on the apprenticeship programme will enjoy a variety of experiences, develop an enormous range of skills and build networks that would stay with them throughout their careers.

Saleh said IFC continued to focus on the foundation of a skilled and talented workforce, development capabilities and growing talents by providing requisite knowledge, skills and competencies which are either organised in-house or by external professional bodies.

UNRE Pro Vice-Chancellor Academic Dr Samson Laup acknowledged IFC’s commitment to mentoring and producing quality PNG managers.

